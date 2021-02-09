This woman used Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray. She ended up in the hospital

National-World

A Louisiana woman has sought medical treatment after mistakenly using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of actual hair spray.

Tessica Brown’s plight went viral earlier in February after she revealed that her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month since she substituted her usual Got2b Glued spray with the industrial-strength glue when she ran out.

“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” she said in the original video posted to TikTok.

“I’ve washed my hair 15 times.”

In another video she was seen slathering on shampoo, which failed to penetrate her rock-hard hair.

CNN has reached out to Brown for comment.

According to Gorilla Glue’s website, the glue — which is 100% waterproof and usually used for fixing bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking — can be removed with acetone or isopropyl alchol.

When the company got wind of Brown’s dilemma, it reached out to her via Twitter.

“Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent,” the message read. “You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.”

On Saturday, Brown, known on Instagram as @im_d_ollady, took to the photo-sharing app to update her followers. She posted a series of images of herself checking into St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana in an effort to remove the product.

“This is really about to be a long process,” she captioned a photo of some acetone and sterile water.

Celebrities including Chance The Rapper have since posted on social media to offer Brown support.

“I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this,” the Chicago native told his 8.2 million Twitter followers. “When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her sh*t. I hope she recovers well.”