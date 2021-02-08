5-year-old still in critical condition after car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach

National-World

A 5-year-old remained in critical condition Monday after suffering a brain injury in a multi-vehicle crash last week involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, according to police.

Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a crash Thursday night that sent two young children to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the southbound ramp to Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field.

Police said a Chevrolet Impala was disabled on the ramp, and the driver called family members for assistance. His family members arrived and parked their Chevrolet Traverse south of the disabled car.

A Dodge Ram truck allegedly driven by Reid then struck both vehicles.

A 4-year-old and 5-year-old in the Traverse were transported to a local hospital with the 5-year-old sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers of the Impala and Traverse were not injured, police said.

The 5-year-old remains hospitalized with a brain injury, according to Kansas City police.

The girl is in critical condition and “is not awake,” according to a GoFundMe set up by Tiffany Verhuls, the child’s aunt, on behalf of the child’s mother. As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $337,000, well past its goal of $100,000.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, was being investigated for impairment, according to the police incident report.

“KCPD aims to be as transparent as possible while respecting the criminal justice system and its processes. Most serious-injury/fatality crashes take weeks to investigate, as do criminal investigations. This is no different,” Kansas City police said in a statement.

In a search warrant first obtained by CNN affiliate KSHB, police identified Britt Reid as the driver of the Dodge Ram truck. Reid told a responding officer that he had consumed “two to three” drinks after the officer observed an odor of alcohol “emanating” from Reid as well as “bloodshot and red” eyes. Reid also told the police that he takes the prescription drug Adderall, according to the search warrant.

The officer conducted a field-sobriety test and observed signs of impairment, the warrant states. Reid was taken to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain.

Reid has not been charged with any crime.

According to the search warrant, a computer check performed by police revealed Reid has had “multiple prior DUI contacts.” The police sought and received a judge’s permission to collect blood from Reid to assist with their investigation.

In a statement, the Kansas City Chiefs said, “The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the accident Sunday, saying his “heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident.”

“In particular, the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life,” Andy Reid said. “It’s a tough situation. I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here so … Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

The Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV 31-9 Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. Britt Reid, the team’s outside linebackers coach, missed the game, according to a pool report Saturday.