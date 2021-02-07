NYPD disciplines officer who wore a pro-Trump patch on her uniform

National-World

An NYPD officer seen on social media wearing a pro-Trump patch while in uniform has received “an initial discipline,” New York Police Department spokeswoman Detective Sophia Mason said.

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association identified the officer as Sgt. Dana Martillo. CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Martillo for comment and has not yet heard back.

Police did not detail what “initial discipline” the officer received.

NYPD policy prohibits officers on duty or in uniform from “publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of any political party or candidate for public office.”

On Saturday, Mason said the NYPD is aware of a video showing one of its officers “wearing a politically-oriented patch.”

The patch said “TRUMP” and “MAKE ENFORCEMENT GREAT AGAIN.”

Mason said an investigation is ongoing.

“We thank our partners at the NYPD for their swift action on the matter,” a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

CNN has reached out to the New York City Police Benevolent Association union for comment.