Five children and a man are killed in a shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma

National-World

A shooting at a home in eastern Oklahoma has left five children and a man dead, and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Tuesday morning.

A suspect was taken into custody after police were called about the shooting early Tuesday in Muskogee, police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said.

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the victims or suspect. Investigators are trying to figure out why the killings happened, she said.

“We won’t believe that it’s random, but we just don’t have details yet of the ‘why’ or ‘what happened,'” Hamlin told reporters.

Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about people having been shot at the home in Muskogee, a city of about 37,000 residents roughly a 40-mile drive southeast of Tulsa.

“When (officers) arrived, they saw a suspect leaving the residence with a gun in his hand. One of our officers fired at that suspect, missing him,” Hamlin said.

The suspect ran, but officers arrested him after a short chase, Hamlin said.

Inside the home, officers found four children and a man dead, along with an injured child and the injured woman — all of whom had been shot — police said.

The wounded child and woman were taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, Hamlin said.

The woman was being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the victims were a family, Hamlin said. The investigators do not know whether the suspect is related to them, she said.

The suspect was being held in the Muskogee County jail Tuesday morning, according to Hamlin.