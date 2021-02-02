FBI agents injured in shootout in Sunrise, Florida

National-World

FBI agents were involved in a shootout with a suspect in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area on Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident.

An unclear number of agents have been injured, including with possible life-threatening injuries.

Sunrise Police said there was a heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. and that the street was closed in both directions. The scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m., according to police, who still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

Sunrise, a city of about 84,000 people as of the 2010 Census, is located about 10 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.