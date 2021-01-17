Buffalo Bills fans donate money to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after playoff win

National-World

Buffalo Bills fans celebrated their victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a unique way this weekend.

The Bills defeated the Ravens 17-3 on Saturday in the AFC divisional round. During the game, the Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter due to concussion protocol.

So Bills fans — nicknamed the Bills Mafia — wanted to show their support for the injured NFL player. They utilized Reddit to figure out Jackson’s favorite charity, CNN affiliate WLKY-TV reported.

Once Bills fans learned Jackson has had a longtime relationship with Blessings in a Backpack, the non-profit said donations for the organization came pouring in.

The organization works to feed “school children in the United States who currently are fed during the week on the federally funded Free and Reduced Meal Program and are at risk of going hungry on the weekends,” according to its website.

“Thank you, #BillsMafia for your support of Blessings in a Backpack to feed kids in #Louisville and nationwide in honor of @Lj_era8!” the organization tweeted on Sunday, tagging Jackson’s username.

The Louisville chapter received more than $75,000 as of Saturday night, according to WLKY-TV. The program has now increased its efforts because of Covid-19, according to its website.

Bills fans are known for having a charitable heart. In 2017, they donated money to then-Cincinnati Bengals quartback Andy Dalton. Earlier in the 2020 season, Bills fans also donated money to a children’s hospital after Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother died, according to ESPN.

The Ravens showed their support for Bills’ fans generosity.

“Respect, @BuffaloBills and #BillsMafia,” the team tweeted on Sunday, linking to a tweet that shared news about Bills fans’ donations.

After their win on Saturday, the Bills are headed to the AFC championship, where they’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs to determine who goes to the Super Bowl.