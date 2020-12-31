New Year’s Eve celebrations

National-World

The world celebrates New Year's Eve in a different way

New Zealand was one of the few places on earth that was able to hold a big celebration this year because they were able to successfully manage the pandemic.

Authorities in Sydney, Australia told people to stay home as COVID cases rise.

In china, President Xi Jinping praised his people by telling them that they wrote the epic of their fight against the pandemic.

While in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, scolded people for not taking the virus seriously and in Scotland, drones took over the skies to welcome in the new year.