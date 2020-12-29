Nashville residents to get first close look at their homes since Christmas Day bombing

National-World

About 20 people will be escorted by authorities to survey and secure their homes and businesses in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday — their first close look at what was left behind by a bombing on Christmas Day, police said.

Access will be given only to buildings deemed safe by structural engineers, Metro Nashville Police Chief Chris Taylor said during a news conference Monday.

It could be several more days before anyone can enter other the buildings on the street where the explosion took place, he said.

A recreational vehicle was parked on 2nd Avenue North right outside an AT&T transmission building Friday when a message went out to those nearby warning them to evacuate before the vehicle exploded, damaging more than 40 buildings and injuring at least eight people.

Though the extent of their injuries have not been disclosed, all patients have been discharged, TriStar Centennial Medical Center spokesperson Jill Newham said Monday.

And even though AT&T said the majority of service to the area has been restored, residents say the photos they are seeing of the rubble is overwhelming.

“I know those streets like the back of my hand. It’s my life. It’s my love. I’m down there every day of the week for years, and I can’t even make out what the shop was or is or where (it is) almost. And it’s truly heartbreaking,” Pete Gibson, the owner of Pride & Glory Tattoo on 2nd Avenue, told CNN.

Small business owners, who have fought to survive the economic hardship of the coronavirus pandemic, now worry how they will recover from this added injury.

“This year’s been tough,” Gibson told CNN’s Natasha Chen. “It’s obviously been a little down compared to normal. But right when we get a little light at the end of the tunnel, it all goes away in two seconds.”

An explosion on a historic street

The white RV showed up outside the AT&T building in downtown Nashville at 1:22 a.m. CT on Friday, police said.

Several hours later, residents reported the sound of rapid gunfire, and police responded to the historic street around 5:30 a.m.

Then, the vehicle began broadcasting a computerized, female voice warning that an explosion would take place in 15 minutes. The RV also broadcast Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown,” a song about how the bustle of downtown can cure a lonely person’s troubles.

Six uniformed police officers heard the message and immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents.

As the countdown ran out, the message changed.

“If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” the voice said at about 6:30 a.m. “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

Then, the RV exploded.

“I just saw the biggest flames I’ve ever seen, the biggest explosion,” Officer Amanda Topping said. “I just saw orange and … felt the heat, the wave.”

With no one claiming responsibility and the intent appearing to be to avoid mass causalities, authorities spent the following days seeking the bomber’s identity.

On Monday, he was named as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.

Bomber identified

Warner’s father previously worked for AT&T, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch confirmed Monday. He said investigators are looking into whether that may be relevant to the motive behind the bombing.

Warner, of Antioch, Tennessee, had not previously been on law enforcement’s radar, said Rausch, the TBI director.

FBI agent Doug Korneski said investigators are interviewing people who knew Warner to try to learn a possible motive. There is no indication that anybody else was involved, he said.

“These answers won’t come quickly,” Korneski said. “Though we may be able to answer some of those questions … none of those answers will ever be enough for those affected by this event.”

Rick Laude, Warner’s neighbor since 2010, told CNN Monday he spoke with Warner four days before the bombing.

“I said, ‘Hey, Anthony, is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas?'” Laude said. “He said, ‘Yes, I’m going to be more famous. I’m going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me.'”

Laude said he thought Warner was referring to something good happening.

“Let me be very clear, he and I were not friends,” he said. “You will not find anyone in my neighborhood who will claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse.”

Remnants of the RV were recovered from the scene and investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were able to determine its Vehicle Identification Number, authorities said Sunday. Korneski said the VIN number matched that of a vehicle registered to Warner.

A tip about the RV led law enforcement officials to Warner’s Bakertown Road home, a law enforcement official told CNN. Federal investigators were at the home Saturday conducting “court-authorized activity,” FBI spokesman Jason Pack told CNN.

Investigators positively identified Warner by comparing DNA from the scene to that on gloves and a hat from a vehicle he owned, Rausch said Monday.