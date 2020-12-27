Wrestler Jon Huber dies at 41 from ‘non-Covid related lung issue,’ his wife says

National-World

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, known in the ring as both Luke Harper and Mr. Brodie Lee, died Saturday at the age of 41, according to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Huber wrestled for WWE and more recently for All-Elite Wrestling (AEW). His wife, Amanda Huber, said on Instagram that her husband “passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue.” According to Huber’s wife, he was being treated by physicians at the Mayo Clinic.

“In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee,” AEW wrote in a tribute to Huber.

WWE said Huber “found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring.”