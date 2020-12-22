Plans for national Latino museum moving forward

National-World

Project funded as part of coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Museum of the American Latino will soon be on the drawing board.

Congress approved its funding Monday. The project was included in the latest coronavirus relief bill.

The museum has been decades in the making. Legislators call it an historic moment for Latinos.

"Assuring that it's going to be a non-partisan effort, it's going to be inclusive, eclectic, it's not going to take one bent over another. It's going to have some amazing beautiful stories about the many people who very quietly and some not so quietly made it into the mainstream to make our country great and to make the world a better place." said Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-California).

Once President Donald Trump signs the measure, officials will begin designing the building, and determining where it will sit along the National Mall.

Congress last approved a new Smithsonian Museum in 2003 when it signed off on plans for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.