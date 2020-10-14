Another long day of questioning for Barrett

National-World

Answers provide little insight into future rulings - NBC's Susan McGinnis reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Senators had their last chance Wednesday to publicly question Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Democrats continued to try to glean her views on major issues, all the while aware the outcome is virtually assured.

Barrett is now one step closer to becoming a Supreme Court Justice. She sailed through her final day of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"This is the first time in American history that we've nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology and she's going to the court." said Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.).

Republicans are eager to move ahead, and Democrats don't have the votes to stop it.

"This hearing has done nothing to alleviate the concerns raised about why this nominee was chosen and why this is being rushed, when the American people deserve to be heard." said Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.).

Judge Barrett remains no more, or less, controversial than when these hearings began.

"One of the President's campaign promises was to repeal the Affordable Care Act ." said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D-Minn.).

Democrats tried on last time to pin the judge down on important issues, like where she stands on the Affordable Care Act.

"Well Senator Klobuchar all these questions you're suggesting that I have animus or that I cut a deal with the president, and I was very clear yesterday that that wasn't what happened." said Barrett.

The topics again ranged from gun and voting and LGBTQ rights to race and abortion. Among the many questions she declined to answer: Does President Trump have the power to pardon himself?

"Because it would be opining on an open question when I haven't gone through the judicial process to decide, it's not one on which I can offer a view." said the judge.

The questions and answers now finished, Judge Barrett is just a few votes away from being in the history books herself.

The hearings won't finish until Thursday, but the committee is already drawing up plans to put Barrett's nomination to a vote two weeks from now.