Barrett faces second day of confirmation hearings

Senators pose tough questions, but get few answers - NBC's Susan McGinnis reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Promising the Constitution will guide her decisions, Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett was repeatedly asked to stake out her positions Tuesday.

But, on issues from abortion to gay rights to gun rights, Barrett echoed the words of her late predecessor, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"No hints no previews no forecasts." she said.

When pressed about how she might rule on a case challenging the Affordable Care Act, Barrett insisted she has not been influenced by the President.

"I'm not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act." said Barrett.

Democrats aimed some of their sharpest questions at her public opposition of abortion rights. Barrett did sign a petition condemning the Roe Vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

"The statements I signed were statements of my personal beliefs." said the nominee.

"Not your personal beliefs, your Honor, your legal position." pressed Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Judge Barrett declined to say if Roe was a super-precedent - a case so established it can't be overturned. She refused several times to say how she might vote if a challenge came before her.

She said she's made no commitments to President Trump, or anyone else, about how she might decide major cases.

"Absolutely not. And if I had been, it would have been a short conversation." she insisted.

Barrett also refused to say if she would recuse herself from cases involving the Affordable Care Act. She also made no comment on if she'd do so should a disputed over the November 3rd Election winds up before the high court.

The most personal moment of the hearing came when Barrett discussed the George Floyd video, and how she wept with her daughter, who is Black.

"To understand that there would be a risk to her brother, or the sons she might have one day, of that kind of brutality has been an ongoing conversation. It's a difficult one for us like it is for Americans all over the country." she shared.

On the broader issue of racism in America, Barrett said it persists, but stopped short of calling it systemic.

Judge Barrett faces one final day of questioning Wednesday. A vote could come in two weeks.