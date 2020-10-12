Researchers deliver dire warning about the Arctic

National-World

BREMERHAVEN, Germany (KYMA, KECY) - German researchers warn, the Arctic could be completely ice-free during the summer months within a few decades.

A scientist who recently returned from the largest-ever Arctic expedition say "the ice is dying."

The "Polar Star" spent more than a year drifting in the ice. More than 400 scientists, crew members, teachers, and journalists participated in the research trip.

They examined changes in the atmosphere, ice, and the ocean. They also made not of the impact those changes are having on the area's climate system.

Scientists call the Arctic the "epicenter of climate change." They say the region appeared to "disappear" right before their eyes.

Researchers also say they collected a treasure trove of data that could shape climate research for decades to come.