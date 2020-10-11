NASA expert IDs mystery object

National-World

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - What was suspected as an asteroid may just be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission more than 50 years ago.

The newly spotted object is expected to get caught into Earth's gravity and become a mini moon next month.

NASA's leading asteroid expert thinks it is the upper rocket stage from a 1966 mission. Further observations as the object draws closer should help confirm its identity.

The expert speculates the object is the Centaur stage from NASA's Surveyor 2 mission, dating back to 1966, and is expected to shoot back out into its own orbit around the sun next March.