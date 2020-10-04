Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed

National-World

BETHESDA, Maryland. (KYMA, KECY) - Supporters sending well-wishes to President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, gathered outside Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday to wish the country’s most prominent patient a speedy recovery.

Dozens of people stood outside the hospital waving Trump 2020 flags and holding signs on Saturday evening.

Police moved demonstrators across the street and both directions of Rockville Pike were shut down outside Walter Reed about 8 p.m. as police investigated a suspicious package outside. Police cleared the package and allowed Trump supporters to go back to the hospital gate a couple of hours later. Rockville Pike has reopened.