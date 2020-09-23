Grand jury indicts one officer in Breonna Taylor case

National-World

Louisville braces for backlash.

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (KYMA, KECY) - A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The decision comes down six-months after Taylor's death.

Former Officer Brett Hankinson

The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.

Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has scheduled a news conference.