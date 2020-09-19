Reaction to RGB’s death pours in from around the world

National-World

Both parties prepared for the battle to replace her - NBC's Chris Pollone reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Less than 24-hours after the world learned about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, battle lines are already being in drawn in preparation for the fight to replace her.

The memorial to Justice Ginsburg outside the U.S. Supreme Court

In Washington, a memorial the Justice Ginsburg continues to grow outside the Supreme Court. Flags across the capitol fly at half staff to honor the second woman every appointed to the high court. Impromptu vigils are popping up across the country, as fans of the cultural and political icon mourn her death.

"It's a huge loss. It's a huge loss." said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Political rivals united, if only for a moment, to express praise for Ginsburg, and sadness over her death.

"She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She led an amazing life. She was an amazing woman." said President Donald Trump.

"She never failed. She was fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of legal rights for everyone." said Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats and Republicans alike are gearing up for an election season fight to replace her.

"The process will move. I think it's going to move very quick actually…" said the president.

Democrats point to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 2016 stance against voting on Supreme Court nominees in an election year, saying "nothing is off the table" if McConnell moves forward this year.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler suggests, if Democrats take the White House and the Senate in November, they should increase the size of the Supreme Court, to flip it back to a liberal majority.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday, the state will honor Justice Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn, where she grew up.