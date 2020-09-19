Skip to Content
Minneapolis names street for George Floyd

Name change includes stretch of roadway where Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Minneapolis will name a street for George Floyd.

A portion of Chicago Avenue will now be referred to as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place. The stretch of street includes the place where Floyd died in May.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the name change Friday. Mayor Jacob Frey must sign off on the plan, but staffers indicate he will approve it.

