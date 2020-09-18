Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

National-World

Supreme Court Justice died after battling pancreatic cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

The justice was only the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court. She spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG.

