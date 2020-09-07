Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
Published 4:04 pm

4 people missing after landslide in SW Japan

typhoon3

SHIIBA, HIGASHIUSUKI DISTRICT, MIYAZAKI PREFECTURE, Japan (KYMA, KECY) - Typhoon Haishen struck the village of Shiiba leading to a landslide that has left four people missing.

Police officers are searching for a woman in her 60's, her son in his 30's, and two Vietnamese male interns who were reported missing after a landslide destroyed a construction firm office, which was also used as a residence.

The woman's husband, the president of the company, managed to escaped the natural disaster, but was injured in the process, suffering several broken ribs.

News

Steven Talamantes

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply