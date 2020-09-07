4 people missing after landslide in SW Japan

National-World

SHIIBA, HIGASHIUSUKI DISTRICT, MIYAZAKI PREFECTURE, Japan (KYMA, KECY) - Typhoon Haishen struck the village of Shiiba leading to a landslide that has left four people missing.

Police officers are searching for a woman in her 60's, her son in his 30's, and two Vietnamese male interns who were reported missing after a landslide destroyed a construction firm office, which was also used as a residence.

The woman's husband, the president of the company, managed to escaped the natural disaster, but was injured in the process, suffering several broken ribs.