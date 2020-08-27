World of sports reacts to shooting of Jacob Blake

National-World

NBA pauses playoffs in response to Jacob Blake shooting - NBC's Miguel Almaguer reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The world of sports is reacting to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in an unprecedented way.

The NBA paused its playoffs overnight, and other sports are taking action too.

This empty court speaking volumes.. as Milwaukee Bucks players refused to take the court against the Orlando Magic just before tip off Wednesday night.

"The largest, most widespread day of sports activism that our country has ever seen." said NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.

The league's strongest statement on social injustice on one of its biggest nights.

"Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action so our focus today cannot be on basketball." said George Hill, who plays for the Bucks.

Milwaukee players called on Wisconsin legislators to take immediate action on police reform.

At the same time.. the WNBA halted its games.

"As a black man, as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight" said TNT's Kenny Smith as he took off his mike, and walked off set.

With millions expected to watch the playoffs, and hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising and broadcasting rights at stake, players are leveraging their power,and their platform.

"I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified" said Lebron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers … is the son of a police officer.

"It's… It's amazing to me, why we keep loving this country, but this country doesn't love us back." said Rivers in an emotional statement.

Prominent NBA players like Lebron James have said this is not a movement, it's a demand for change.

All of this, coincidentally, comes four years to the day when quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the National Anthem.