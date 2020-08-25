Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency after protests turn destructive

National-World

Demonstrations follow police shooting of unarmed man - NBC's Wendy Woolfolk reports

KENOSHA, Wisc. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The governor of Wisconsin has declared a state of emergency, and there is a growing National Guard presence in Kenosha. This after after a second night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake became destructive.

Another smoldering city...this time it's Kenosha, Wisconsin. Protestors clashed with police, and with each other, with their hometown in ruins.

Parts of Kenosha went up in flames during the second night of protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake

"I noticed a lot damage that does not reflect ..my son or my family." said Julia Jackson, Blake's mother.

Blake was unarmed when police shot him in the back as he struggled with them Sunday. The injury left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"It will take a miracle for BJ to walk again." said Benjamin Crump, the Blake family attorney.

Witnesses posted video on line and sparked outrage.



"Mom mom mom, you have to get back… gunshots pop, pop, pop." is heard on the video.



"They shot my son seven...seven times." said Jacob Blake, Sr. during a family press conference Tuesday.

Police are releasing few details, except to say officers were responding to a "domestic incident" that "involved a shooting."

The Justice Department has confirmed to NBC News, it will assist in the state investigation.

Some of the damage left behind in the wake of the destructive demonstrations

In the meantime, residents are left scared for their families, their homes, and their livelihoods.

"This is pathetic, pathetic to happen in our country." said neighborhood resident Tenoch Martinez.

The situation leaving an an entire nation looking for change.

The three officers involved in Blake's shooting have been placed on administrative leave.