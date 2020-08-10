Breaking News: President Trump says Secret Service shot someone near the White House

National-World

President abruptly pauses daily briefing after report of shots fired

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump says the Secret Service shot someone near the White House Monday afternoon.

Details of the incident remain hazy, but a member of the Secret Service contacted the president as he began his coronavirus briefing, and asked him to leave the White House Press room.

The president returned to the podium minutes later, and provided a bit of information on the incident. Trump said the shooting occurred near the fence surrounding the White House. He said paramedics took the "suspect" to the hospital.

Trump said the Secret Service would provide more details later in the day.