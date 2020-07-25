Hurricane Hanna roars ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast

National-World

Meteorologists predict flooding will the the largest concern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - Hurricane Hanna hit landfall Saturday bringing wind, rain, and storm surge to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season. The National Hurricane Center says it made landfall twice during within the span of an hour. Meteorologists say flash flooding is their largest concern with the storm.

The area is already dealing with a serious spike in coronavirus cases. The prospect of flooding amid a pandemic does complicate emergency preparations, but local officials say they're ready to handle whatever the Hanna may bring.