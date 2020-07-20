Employees sue Whole Foods over mask policy

National-World

Workers say company discriminated against those wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings

BOSTON, Mass. (KYMA, KECY) - Employees are suing Whole Foods Market saying the grocery chain discriminated against them when it stopped them from wearing Black Lives Matter (BLM) face coverings at work.

The federal lawsuit accuses Whole Foods of disciplining, intimidating and retaliating against workers show showed solidarity for the racial justice movement in following George Floyd's death.

Store managers cite the company dress code. They say it bans slogans or logos not affiliated with the company. They say the banning BLM messages is in line with that policy. But employees say the company has allowed other messages on workers' attire, including rainbow pins and flags, and sports team names and logos.

The 14 plaintiffs work at stores in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Bedford, New Hampshire; Berkeley, California; and Seattle. More plaintiffs are expected to join. The suit seeks damages and back pay, as well as an injunction protecting the plaintiffs from termination or retaliation.

In an emailed statement, Whole Foods said it does not comment on pending litigation. It did say it did not fire one employee for wearing a BLM mask, but rather for not working assigned shifts.