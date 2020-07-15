Ginsburg released from the hospital

National-World

Justice admitted Monday with flu-like symptoms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from the hospital.

In a written statement, a spokeswoman for the High Court said Ginsburg was "home and doing well."

The 87-year-old justice went to the hospital Monday evening with a fever and chills. Doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore performed an unrelated procedure Tuesday. She remained hospitalized for a few days to receive a "intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Doctors treated Ginsburg last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. She underwent surgery for lung cancer in late 2018. The justice was also hospitalized in May for an infection caused by a gallstone.