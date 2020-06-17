Live Now: Prosecutors announce decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting

National-World

Live coverage of the press conference from NBC News:

ATLANTA, Ga. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Prosecutors are set to announce Wednesday afternoon whether they'll pursue charges against the officers accused of shooting a black man in Atlanta last weekend.

27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an police officer Friday night. Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru at a local Wendy's. Officers were preparing to arrest him for driving under the influence when a scuffle broke out. Brooks grabbed an officer's taser. He fired that taser just before the officer opened fire on him. Brooks died from two gunshot wounds - one to the back, the other to his buttocks.

The officer who fired that shot has been fired. Another officer has been placed on administrative duties.

Activists have repeatedly called for both police officers to be arrested and charged with murder. Prosecutors are set to announce their decision on the case Wednesday afternoon.