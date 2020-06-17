“Anti-maskers” posing a greater risk to public safety

National-World

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Public health officials want everyone to stay safe, stick with the social distancing and control Covid-19 and while some people just simply won't wear masks, others are adding teeth to what previously were polite mask requests.

Airlines are getting more serious about enforcing mask requirements. United could restrict people who won't wear masks from future flights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may require lawmakers to wear masks during committee hearings.President Donald Trump, on the other hand, wants to bring people together in a large enclosed space, mask optional.

He's bragged that more than 1 million people have RSVP'd to attend his first major campaign rally since the Covid-19 outbreak, which is planned for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams tried to appeal to people's sense of freedom to get them to wear masks.

"Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out," he said on Twitter, with a photo of himself in a mask.

"Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner! "You don't have to go to a Trump rally in an enclosed space (outdoors would be better!) to find people ignoring the federal guidelines (some state and local governments require it!) that people wear face masks where other social distancing measures are impossible (the grocery store, for instance).

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said revelers in Manhattan and the Hamptons are endangering their fellow New Yorkers.

The state's gotten more than 25,000 complaints of businesses violating distance rules and he's sent a task force of inspectors out to keep bars and restaurants in check."We are not kidding around with this," he said. "You're talking about jeopardizing people's lives."