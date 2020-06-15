Bodycam footage of Rayshard Brooks shot by police

National-World

Atlanta police department releases video of the altercation between Brooks

ATLANTA, Ga. (FOX News) - The Atlanta Police Department released body-cam video of the fatal police-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The video shows officers Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe giving intoxication checks to brooks at a wendy's parking lot.

Rolfe began arresting Brooks, saying he thinks brooks had too much to drink.

A struggle ensues, officers yell for brooks to stop fighting and take his hands off an officer’s taser.

A pursuit then takes place, leading to Rolfe shooting Brooks, which you can hear off-screen.

Brooks was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Rolfe has been dismissed from the atlanta police force with brosnan placed on administrative leave.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned in the wake of the incident.