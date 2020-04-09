President Trump to activate coronavirus economic task force

National-World

White House to launch a second coronavirus task force aimed at restarting the economy.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Trump is preparing to announce a second task force focused on economic recovery.

97% of the U.S. Population is under stay-at-home orders, and nearly 17-million jobless claims have been filed.

The country's top officials say pushing pause on life seems to be working to bend the curve of infections and when it comes to kickstarting life back into action.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expects a "Robust" economic recovery.