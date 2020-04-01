Today is National Walking Day

National-World

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) — With much of the country under guidelines to stay home, you might be experiencing some cabin fever.

Wednesday, get out and go for a walk, just make sure to keep your distance from others.

It is National Walking Day!

The first Wednesday in April is observed every year as the perfect time to experience some nature and stretch your legs.

Walking is one of the best and simplest exercises you can do, and all ages can take part.

The American Heart Association initiated the day to get people moving.

Walking just 30 minutes per day can have a big impact on heart health.

Find a nearby trail and take your dogs along or just walk the streets of your neighborhood.

While many might need to get outside for some fresh air, hitting the treadmill works too.