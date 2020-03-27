These US lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus so far

National-World

Four House members, one senator

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Five U.S. lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) so far.

Republican Rep. Mario-Diaz-Balart tested positive on March 18, making him the first known member of Congress to have the virus.

Diaz-Balart is since feeling better.

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah also announced on March 18 he tested positive for the virus and began self-quarantine.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first Senator to test positive on March 22, tweeting that day he was feeling fine and was in quarantine.

Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania are the newest members of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Friday.

Cunningham announced on March 27 he tested positive, and in a statement says he will remain in self-quarantine until it is safe to leave.

Kelley also announced he tested positive on March 27. After experiencing flu-like symptoms, he got a test which came back positive.

More than two dozen Congressmen have said they are self-quarantining in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic.

Additional lawmakers have since said they will self-quarantine after coming in contact with those who have tested positive.

