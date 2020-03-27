Cruise ship en-route to Florida: 4 dead, 138 sick

National-World

(KYMA, KECY) - A Holland America cruise ship is carrying 138 people complaining of flu-like symptoms similar to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four elderly passengers have died, and two people have tested positive for the virus so far. Test kits were not available until Thursday evening.

Holland America Line officially announced the deaths aboard the Zaandam cruise ship Friday.

The cruise ship has been stuck in limbo since March 14, when it departed Punta Arenas, Chile.

Those sick on the ship include 53 passengers and 85 crew members, reports USA Today. There are 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members on board.

"Zaandam was sailing a South America cruise that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end at San Antonio, Chile, on March 21. Due to global health concerns, Holland America Line made the decision to suspend its global cruise operations for 30 days and end its current cruises in progress as quickly as possible so guests could return home. No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile." Holland America



Now, the ship is en-route to Florida, along with its sister ship Rotterdam, an empty vessel which met the Zaandam to provide assistance.

Holland America says passengers will be separated based on their condition between the two ships.



Currently the ships are anchored off the coast of Panama. They are working with authorities to move forward on their destination to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

