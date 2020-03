National-World

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMYA, KECY)- The Department of Homeland Security is applying a new travel measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. citizens returning home from certain European countries, China, and Iran are required to travel through specific airports.

Travelers will then be given a special screening that includes questions about their medical history and current condition.

For a full list of airports and more information you can click here.