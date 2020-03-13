Track all the latest Coronavirus cases in the world
(KYMA, KECY)- Case numbers and death tolls continue to rise as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to sweep the globe.
An interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is very useful when tracking the numbers.
The map shows where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and how many people have died from the virus.
- Cases worldwide 137, 445
- Worldwide deaths 5,088
- Recovered 67,799
- U.S. Cases 1,268
- U.S. Deaths 31
- States Reporting Cases 43
- Arizona Cases 9 (2 +7 presumptive positives)
- Arizona Deaths 0
- Yuma County Cases 0
- Yuma County Deaths 0
- Imperial County Cases 2
- Imperial County Deaths 0
