At least six people dead in Russia airstrikes

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least six people were killed in Ukraine early on November 11, amid reports that U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump had told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the war there.

One person was killed and least 22 people injured after Russian airstrikes targeted the City of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian media reported.

On the same night, five people were reported killed following Russian strikes on the City of Mykolaiv.

Footage released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) shows an injured person being loaded into the back of an ambulance in Zaporizhzhia. A woman, covered in dust, is seen cradling a child in the back of an emergency vehicle.

Five children were among the wounded, the SES said.