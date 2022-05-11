House votes to deliver aid to Ukraine, still needs to be signed off

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The House of Representatives voted to deliver $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, increasing presidential drawdown authority funding from $5 billion to $11 billion.

That gives the administration the ability to send U.S. military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

The measure also includes $6 billion for other weapons, training, and intelligence support. $900 million will go towards refugees assistance and $54 million will be used for public health and medical support.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate and then signed by President Biden.