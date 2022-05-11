Skip to Content
Russia-Ukraine
By ,
Published 7:52 AM

House votes to deliver aid to Ukraine, still needs to be signed off

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The House of Representatives voted to deliver $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, increasing presidential drawdown authority funding from $5 billion to $11 billion.

That gives the administration the ability to send U.S. military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

The measure also includes $6 billion for other weapons, training, and intelligence support. $900 million will go towards refugees assistance and $54 million will be used for public health and medical support.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate and then signed by President Biden.

Russia-Ukraine

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content