United Nations races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is racing to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large.

The effort comes even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port.

The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for a major holiday Monday.

Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are believed to be holed up beneath Azovstal steelworks. Ukraine said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there.