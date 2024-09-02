Oh the Yumanity! Party with the heroes!

You're invited to celebrate and honor those who serve and protect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The VFW Post 1763 and the Beacon Home Group at Keller Williams Realty are presenting an event called 'Oh, the Yumanity' where everyone of all ages is invited to come party with the heroes on September 12 from 5-8 p.m.

Katie Franco, The Beacon Home Group CEO says she's excited to get the community involved with celebrating and thanking our heroes.

"It's going to be September 12th at the VFW itself. We've got tacos and beers and drinks and sodas and waters. There's going to be games for kids and activities, a cornhole tournament," says Franco.

The VFW is located at 2485 E. 14th St.

Free tacos and drinks will be available for heroes including military members and all public safety departments, past and present.

"We're opening it up to all the law enforcement, firefighters, sheriff, anybody and everybody," says Franco.

For everyone else, it's $5 for two tacos.

Franco says she loves giving back and what started small has grown tremendously.

"So I tried originally to get back directly just to my clients, and then we figured, let's grow it and give back to more of them, even if I don't know them personally," Franco continues. "And so we started this back in January. We do it every single month, and so far we've grown it from two people showing up to anywhere from 40 to 70 people showing up every month for us."

To stay up to date on future events held by The Beacon Home Group, you can visit their Facebook page.