Yuma Proving Ground Airborne Test Force getting ready to participate in the Yuma Airshow

The U.S. Army will be alongside MCAS Yuma to entertain and inform the community about what they do - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Airshow is returning after four years and Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has been a part of it for decades, including the Airborne Test Force.

YPG's Airborne Test Force is in charge of inspecting airborne equipment for both personnel and cargo for the entire military.

Sergeant First Class Eric Danisa says it's a process putting on the parachute, but it's all for safety precaution.

They will have a booth at the airshow displaying parachutes and equipment used.

The best part is that kids will be able to try it all on.

"It's always fun to place the parachute on them and see their faces and see them struggle to put it on because of the weight and even the helmet," explains Sgt. Danisa. "The weight of the helmet, they struggle standing up when they put their parachute and helmet on."

This will be Sgt. Danisa's first appearance at the Yuma Airshow and expects lots of fun.

"I'm excited to meet the people of yuma and to see planes," says Sgt. Danisa.

In addition to the Airborne Test Force, the Military Freefall School that trains at YPG will be in action, according to Mark Schauer, U.S. Army YPG Public Affairs Officer.

"They're going to jump in the ceremonial baton to kickoff the air show," says Schauer.

Many firsts will also be taking place.

"For the first time ever, the public is going to be able to see in Yuma, the infantry squad vehicle that was tested extensively here at Yuma Proving Ground," continues Schauer.

Working alongside Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is something YPG always looks forward to.

"I think it's always good to show that regardless what military force you're with, that we are one," says Sgt. Danisa.

It's a show you don't want to miss.

The Yuma Airshow will be on Saturday, March 11th from 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m.

Gates to access the show open at 9 a.m. and close at 12 p.m.