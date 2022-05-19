Veteran business owners wanted to inspire others

The Better Business Bureau and GoDaddy.com will host their 3rd Annual Veteran and Military Summit in November

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest is home to three military installations. Each of those bases brings in service members from all corners.

And, it's not uncommon for those service members to plant roots in our neck of the woods. According to John Hessinger the Community Development Director for the Better Business Bureau a large number of those service members has gone into business for themselves.

Men and women are trained to be resourceful, adaptable, and relentless, qualities perfect for a driven entrepreneur.

That's why the BBB and GoDaddy.com host the Veteran and Military Summit each year. The hybrid event brings active-duty and veterans together to help inspire those looking to transition into the private sector.

The Veteran and Military Summit are set for November 3rd, but before they can open their doors, they need speakers. Men and women who have been there and who fought to get their business off the ground.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a guest speaker, all you have to do is email John Hessinger at the BBB at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org.