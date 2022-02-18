Local veterans are pleading with the public for help

When the country called on them they answered, now the veterans at the American Legion Post 56 hopes the public will answer their call

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To most people, Vietnam, Korea and Normandy are just names found on a map but for the men and women of the armed forces, those places mean a lot more.

It's a calling that very few answer, to fight battles on foreign soil and risk their very lives for the American way of life. And, for many, they'd do it all over again in an instance.

Places like, the American Legion Post 56 welcome all who fought for the stars and stripes. Inside the buildings are decorated with badges of honor and patriotic scenes.

Unfortunately, on the outside, many of these warrior havens are in disarray. Since most of the money raised goes towards services for both veterans and active-duty service members, there's not enough for upkeep.

Post 56 sits on the corner of 15th Avenue and 3rd Street and although the date on the sidewalk says 1962, Alan Perkins says the building is much older.

Perkins and other veterans like him use the legion to help both veterans and other nonprofits. But, the building's parking lot has gone from an eyesore to a liability.

Veterans use the lot which is decayed and filled with holes and loose gravel. Anyone can easily slip, and for some, a fall could be deadly.

So, the veterans at the American Legion are reaching out to its community pleading for help. They need funds to replace the aging asphalt.

Perkins tells us that the need never ends, they're always in need of volunteers, food for the legion's pantry, and money to pay the utilities.

But, Perkins says, it's a job that has to be done, they fought for freedom and deserve to be taken care of.