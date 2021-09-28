Local veterans want to thank the women of the military

Military

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 8242 wish to recognize all the women tied to our amred forces

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A soldier is only as strong as their support system and that's why being a service member's family has been deemed as one of the military's toughest jobs. For mothers, they see their child walk into harm's way, for spouses, the dread of receiving a call that their partner is not coming home is a constant.

So, the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 8242 decided to pay homage to the women of the military. A small token of appreciation for those living the military life and those who lost someone fighting for our freedoms.

The VFW's Womens' Good Give-Away gives women in the military the opportunity to pick their own gift. The VFW Post 8242 will be collecting items to give out. On October 7th and 8th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all women can visit the post.

If you're interested in donating items for the giveaway you can drop them off at the VFW Post 8242 (7120 S. Highway 95) from now and on until October 8th.