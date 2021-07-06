Saving lives in the sky – YPG trains for mid-air trouble

Military

Soldiers get hands-on rescue training with life-like scenario - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Training Center at Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) week-long training wraps up with soldiers jumping out of a helicopter and working through a parachute malfunction and an injured jumper -- but don't worry, it's staged.

While YPG is often used to train soldiers and equipment for deployment, it's also used to enhance rescue efforts on YPG itself, due to its massive span of desert land. Anything can happen, even during training.

“This is always trying to train realistic as possible because [if] something should happen for real, then we want to be ready for that and that’s what this exercise paints a picture for. Not only my branch chief but bottom line, the YTC commander here on YPG,” says Joe Castillo YPG Test Parachutes Program Manager.

