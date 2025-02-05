Mexico sends 10,000 troops to reinforce border

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum announced 10,000 National Guard troops will be sent to the border to improve security.

This comes from an agreement with the U.S. to reduce fentanyl smuggling.

“For humanitarian reasons, we must help the United States address its fentanyl consumption crisis, which is leading to overdose deaths,” President Sheinbaum said.

Talks between President Donald Trump and President Sheinbaum will continue in terms of security, migration and trade following a pause on tariffs.

“We did not discuss an in-person meeting, but we did agree to continue having these calls, particularly during this month of work on both issues. Migration remains a key topic in this high-level dialogue,” President Sheinbaum said.

400 troops will be deployed to San Luis, Mexico.