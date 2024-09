(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hurricane John made landfall along the southern coast of Mexico on Monday, September 23, bringing wind gusts of up to 120mph.

Satellite footage shows the category two storm barreling towards southern Mexico on Monday afternoon, before it made landfall just after 9:00pm.

Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding were ongoing, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.