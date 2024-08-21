Skip to Content
Mexico

Mexicali residents complain about “Crazy Bills”

T3
By ,
New
today at 4:50 PM
Published 5:00 PM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Across the border, more customers are complaining about excessively high electricity bills, better known as "Crazy Bills," in Mexicali.

Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante says they want the commission to provide payment agreements for people struggling financially. She's also asking the commission *not* to suspend services for non-payments, especially during the summer.

One customer, Martina Perez, shares her frustration: "Last month, the power bill was almost 7,000 pesos, and this month, it increased to 11,000 pesos, which is more than $600. They don't give me an option. I have to pay or they will suspend my electricity service."

For now though, it appears like the "Crazy Bills" will continue as federal support for summer electricity bills ends next month.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content