Mexicali residents complain about “Crazy Bills”

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Across the border, more customers are complaining about excessively high electricity bills, better known as "Crazy Bills," in Mexicali.

Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante says they want the commission to provide payment agreements for people struggling financially. She's also asking the commission *not* to suspend services for non-payments, especially during the summer.

One customer, Martina Perez, shares her frustration: "Last month, the power bill was almost 7,000 pesos, and this month, it increased to 11,000 pesos, which is more than $600. They don't give me an option. I have to pay or they will suspend my electricity service."

For now though, it appears like the "Crazy Bills" will continue as federal support for summer electricity bills ends next month.