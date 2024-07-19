Skip to Content
Mexico

Mexicali boy drowns in public pool, summer program suspended

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A parent's worst nightmare: A five-year-old boy dies in a public pool during a summer program.

The boy drowned Wednesday morning when he was finishing a swimming class.

His mother, a paramedic at the Sports Institute, was the one who administered CPR and tried to save his life.

The director of the Center's Community Sports in Mexicali, Valerio Camargo Tercero, says staff was on hand and the kids were supervised.

"The boy separated from the group. He jumped into the pool and when they went to get him, approximately 20 to 25 seconds had already passed. We had paramedics, rescuers and the instructor gave him first aid, and he was taken to the hospital where died," Tercero shared.

The coroner says a child can drown in less than a minute. The summer program has been suspended and no arrests were made.

