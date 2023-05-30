Domestic violence keeps increasing in Mexicali

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Cases of domestic violence keep increasing in Mexicali according to Mexicali's law enforcement.

Last week, a woman was stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband when he broke into her home.

The Mexicali police said that when they arrived, the suspect was not cooperating as he still had the knife he used to stab his ex-wife in his hand.

Mexicali Police Department said there are at least 12 domestic violence cases where they intervene.

