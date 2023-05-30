Skip to Content
Domestic violence keeps increasing in Mexicali

Mexicali Police Department
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:00 PM

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Cases of domestic violence keep increasing in Mexicali according to Mexicali's law enforcement.

Last week, a woman was stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband when he broke into her home.

The Mexicali police said that when they arrived, the suspect was not cooperating as he still had the knife he used to stab his ex-wife in his hand.

Mexicali Police Department said there are at least 12 domestic violence cases where they intervene.

Our reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

