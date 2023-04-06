Skip to Content
Holy week safety operation underway

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis, Mexico and the Santa Clara Gulf are getting ready with a safety operation to receive thousands of visitors this Holy Week.

Dozens of local and state police officers, the Mexican National Guard and the Mexican Army will patrol the beach and will have several checkpoints along the highways to keep things safe.

"Everything is fine we got a lot of vigilance to prevent and take care of the tourists, and residents and people from both valleys," said Santos Gonzalez, San Luis, Mexico Mayor.

The Holy Week safety operation started Thursday and will end Sunday night.

